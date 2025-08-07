Dixon Stage Left names interim co-executive directors

The Dixon Stage Left board of directors recently named Jimmy Ferraro and Ben Lightner as the theater’s new interim co-executive directors.

Ferraro will continue to serve as creative director and Lightner will serve as technical director and director of operations.

Ferraro worked as an artistic director and executive director in regional theaters. He also worked as a performer, producer, and director in regional theater, Off-Broadway, and Broadway. Ferraro is a member of the Actors Equity Association, Screen Actors Guild, and New York Singing Teachers Association. He taught students musical theater, acting, and voice for more than 35 years. Ferraro also writes, produces, and directs interactive musical comedy murder mysteries.

He joined Dixon Stage Left in October 2024. Ferraro achieved various accomplishments including two dinner theater murder mysteries, a play reading, readers theater performances, and comedy classes and show. He also created a senior theater company and procured a Prairie Brome Solar grant to renovate the theater’s new location.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity for increasing responsibilities, fulfilling the original mission and vision of Dixon Stage Left,” Ferraro said in a news release. “As creative director, I believe in giving the underdog a voice, artistic expression, cultural diversity, opening hearts and minds, finding clarity in complexity, unleashing curiosity, imagining new vistas, honoring nature, honoring humanity.”

Lightner worked as production manager, set designer, lead carpenter, technical director, and fall play director in the Dixon High School theater department. He also served as the Sauk Valley Theatre Alliance scenic director from 2019 to 2023. Lightner is a volunteer at The Dixon: Historic Theatre, a Mosaic Theatre Troupe member, participated in Polo Area Community Theatre shows, and a Discover Dixon’s Arts Coalition member. He joined Dixon Stage Left as technical director in April 2024.

“I am excited to step into this role,” Lightner said. “It provides an opportunity to continue building the already vibrant arts community within Dixon, specifically, and the larger Sauk Valley area. It is my hope to foster stronger relationships amongst all the arts entities in the area and to repair some of the rifts that have happened between various organizations. I look forward to facilitating the vision of Dixon Stage Left moving forward and creating opportunities for the community in every aspect of theater.”

“Jimmy and Ben presented themselves as the perfect team at this pivotal moment for the organization,” Dixon Stage Left Board of Directors President Alan Clemens said in the release. “They both bring experience, deep and complementary skill sets, and a love both for this community and for the theater. Between Beats Inc. and its public face, Dixon Stage Left Theater, are thrilled to be approaching the end of our transition into an exciting new facility. We’re looking forward to building on our history of excellence in local theater production while also building on the inspiration that these two bring with their experience.”

DSL is staging its first outdoor production this summer and introducing special opportunities for community members 55 and over, both as direct outcomes of their involvement.

“Community theaters thrive when they maximize the joy felt by both the performers and the patrons at their events, and we’re confident Jimmy and Ben will be doing just that for years to come as a part of our family,” Clemens said.

Dixon Stage Left is a semi-professional theater dedicated to providing the Dixon area high-quality, affordable performing arts.

For more information, visit dixonstageleft.org or the theater’s social media page.