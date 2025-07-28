Sterling Little League team snags district championship, falls short at state tournament

The Sterling Junior All-Stars captured the District 19 championship title with a series of victories over Rochelle before falling to La Salle in the semifinals of the 2025 Illinois State Little League Tournament. Pictured in front, left to right are Ava Warren, Piper Monarrez, Callie Vietmeyer, Lily Ramirez and Lilly Flynn. In the second row, left to right are assistant coach Scott Vietmeyer, Ruby Dingman, Briley Willams, Baylee Weeks, Laura Shumard, Bella Gaffey and assistant coach Scott Williams. Manager Scott Shumard is in the back row. (Photo provided by Scott Shumard)

The Sterling Junior All-Stars wrapped up a bittersweet Little League season earlier this month, capturing the District 19 championship title with a series of impressive victories over Rochelle before falling to LaSalle in the semifinals of the Illinois State Little League Tournament.

Sterling’s dominance was on full display during the District 19 championship, hosted at Tilton Park by Rochelle.

In a best-of-three series, Sterling swept Rochelle in commanding fashion, winning24-1 in the opener and sealing the title with a 13-0 shutout in Game 2. The back-to-back wins secured Sterling’s place atop the district, with Rochelle finishing as runner-up.

Head coach Scott Shumard said Sterling’s dominant sweep against Rochelle was fueled by outstanding performances at the plate.

Callie Vietmeyer led the offensive charge with four hits, six runs and five RBIs over the two-game series. Piper Monarrez added to the momentum with three hits, five runs, an RBI and three walks. Ruby Dingman was equally impressive, collecting three hits, scoring five times, driving in two runs and drawing four walks.

“We also had three pitchers combined for a no-hitter,” Shumard said. “That means they gave up no hits during the game. That would be Callie Vietmeyer, Lily Ramirez and Baylee Weeks. They combined for seven strikeouts in five innings.”

At the state tournament, Weeks led the team with five hits, three RBIs and three runs, while Dingman had an on-base percentage of .750 with three hits, four RBIs and six runs scored on six walks.

Despite giving it their all in the state tournament, Shumard said LaSalle’s pitching was just too much for Sterling, who closed out the game with a score of 16-1.

“Our bats fell silent in the semifinals,” Shumard said. “They were up against some really tough pitching, and we were only able to muster four hits that last game.”

Shumard applauded his team’s effort.

“We were pretty solid, top to bottom,” Shumard said of his team. “Of all the teams I’ve been part of, it was probably one of the more fun ones, with kids with good attitudes and plenty of positivity. I thought they all represented Sterling very well.”