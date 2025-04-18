YWCA honors Sauk Valley’s Women of Achievement for contributions to the community

Young Woman of Tomorrow Award winner TyaSharri Collins smiles and is applauded Thursday, April 17, 2025, during the YWCA’s Women of Achievement Luncheon in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The YWCA of the Sauk Valley recognized 33 outstanding women Thursday, April 17, 2025, during their annual Women of Achievement Luncheon.

Spread out over six categories, the nominees were heralded for their work ethic, community service, accomplishments and potential during the 42nd awards ceremony.

Those honored were:

Dr. Kelly Mandrell for the Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership

Gloria Martin for the Jane Reid Keefer Award for Professions and Education

Katie Wolfe for the L.L. Ely Award for Clerical Excellence

Patricia Hunter for the Pearl Woods Award for Business and Industry

Nyla Winchell for the Louise Bittorf Sullivan Award for Inspirational Woman

for the Louise Bittorf Sullivan Award for Inspirational Woman TyaSharri Collins for the Young Woman of Tomorrow Award