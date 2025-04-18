April 18, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsShaw Local RadioeNewspaperNewslettersObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

YWCA honors Sauk Valley’s Women of Achievement for contributions to the community

By Alex T. Paschal
Young Woman of Tomorrow Award winner TyaSharri Collins smiles and is applauded Thursday, April 17, 2025, during the YWCA’s Women of Achievement Luncheon.

Young Woman of Tomorrow Award winner TyaSharri Collins smiles and is applauded Thursday, April 17, 2025, during the YWCA’s Women of Achievement Luncheon in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON — The YWCA of the Sauk Valley recognized 33 outstanding women Thursday, April 17, 2025, during their annual Women of Achievement Luncheon.

Spread out over six categories, the nominees were heralded for their work ethic, community service, accomplishments and potential during the 42nd awards ceremony.

Those honored were:

  • Dr. Kelly Mandrell for the Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership
  • Gloria Martin for the Jane Reid Keefer Award for Professions and Education
  • Katie Wolfe for the L.L. Ely Award for Clerical Excellence
  • Patricia Hunter for the Pearl Woods Award for Business and Industry
  • Nyla Winchell for the Louise Bittorf Sullivan Award for Inspirational Woman
  • TyaSharri Collins for the Young Woman of Tomorrow Award
Image 1 of 8
Dr. Kelly Mandrell reacts after hearing she was the winner of the Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership on Thursday, April 17, 2025, during the YWCA’s Women of Achievement Luncheon in Dixon.

Dr. Kelly Mandrell reacts after hearing she was the winner of the Crete Dillon Bowman Award for Community Leadership on Thursday, April 17, 2025, during the YWCA’s Women of Achievement Luncheon in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Have a Question about this article?
DixonYWCAWomen of DistinctionSauk Valley
Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal

Photojournalist/columnist for Sauk Valley Media