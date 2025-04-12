Ready, set, ‘Gogh’... buyers dash to their favorite art at Serenity fundraiser in Oregon

Amanda Bordner reacts as she dashes to her art choice during the Serenity Hospice and Home’s Fourth Annual Art Dash fundraiser on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

OREGON — The ground rules were simple, but the excitement was a bit more complex: wait until your number is called; move to the main table and team up with your helper; and then, on James Brown’s signal, make a dash to the art work you really want.

That was the scene Wednesday, April 9, at the Serenity Hospice and Home’s fourth annual Art Dash fundraiser at River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon.

Amanda Bordner of Oregon was more than ready when her number – called at random – was chosen. She broke into a big smile, leaped from her table in the middle of the packed room, and headed to Brown. On his signal, she raced to an oil painting by the late artist, Jan Harvey of Polo, and claimed it as hers.

“This one,” she said smiling as her assigned helper marked it sold and tagged it with Bordner’s name.

Across the room, Kelsey Rogers of Rock Falls sat with her two sisters, Stacy and Chelsy, when she was called to dash. She made a deliberate path to an applique quilt hanging, by Sandie Copeland, on a nearby wall.

With her win booked, Kelsey returned to the table and happily cheered on her two sisters when their names were called.

The evening started with an art preview from 6 to 7 p.m., when ticket holders determined what they wanted to dash for as they mingled with the artists while enjoying appetizers crafted by chefs Susan, Michael and Bryce Maddox.

The event matches donated art from local residents with donors all while raising funds to benefit Serenity’s patients and their families.

There were two ticket options available: dasher for $100 and spectator for $50. A random selection of three dashers were called at a time to race for their chosen artwork displayed on the surrounding walls and tables.

But it wasn’t just the dashers having all the fun.

“It is such an honor to be able to support Serenity House in this way and have a fun evening, too. Thanks to all who made this possible,” said Cindy Winterfield, who is also an artist.

Sponsor Alisa Patterson said she has contributed to Serenity for several years. “This past fall I never imagined having to actually use and experience Serenity. The organization, compassion, availability, education, support and genuine care is unwavering through families’ most difficult time. I could not be happier to continue my support to such an amazing organization,” Patterson said.

Artist Karen Tucker donated an oil painting on linen titled “Castle Rock Wetlands”.

“The Art Dash is a fabulous event full of art, fun, and great food. Serenity Hospice offers a service in our area that I’m happy to support,” Tucker said.

Merlin Hagemann, who along with his wife, Cindy, donated their venue for the event said: “The art gets better year after year.”

Merlin Hageman smiles as he waits to dash to pick art during the Serenity Hospice and Home’s Fourth Annual Art Dash fundraiser on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Sponsor Gloria Fallon echoed that sentiment. “Beauty with benefits! Art Dash provides an evening to showcase gallery-quality art pieces while raising funds to support Serenity Hospice. A beauty-filled event feeding body, mind and soul,” she said.

Last year’s event raised $30,000 for Serenity Hospice and Home, a not-for-profit, “free standing” organization founded in 1984.

“Serenity stands on the belief that everyone deserves to experience dignity, respect and comfort at the end of life,” the organization says on its website. “This belief has guided us through the years of service, as we have had the privilege to support countless patients and their families through one of life’s most challenging journeys.”

Serenity serves Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties, as well as the towns of Walnut and Ohio in Bureau County.

Serenity Home, just south of Oregon on state Route 2, was established and accepted its first patient in April 2009.

That facility offers patients and their families a homelike environment while providing the full complement of hospice’s comfort-oriented care and services, including pain and symptom management; 24-hour nursing care; assistance with tasks of daily living; visits from volunteers; spiritual and psychosocial counseling for patients and their loved ones; and bereavement care and support for surviving family members.

A very happy Amanda Bordner of Oregon stands by the Jan Harvey painting she selected during the Serenity Hospice and Home’s Fourth Annual Art Dash fundraiser on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at River’s Edge Experience, 103 S. First St., Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

Upcoming fundraisers for the organization are:

• Snapdragons & Dragonflies Garden Luncheon Fundraiser, Saturday, May 10, Stronghold Brubaker Center, 1922 N. state Route 2, Oregon.

• Jonathon Knodle Memorial Golf Play Day, Saturday, June 14, PrairieView Golf Course, Byron. 8 a.m. shotgun start, lunch included.

• Memorial Butterfly Release, 9 a.m., Saturday, June 28, Serenity Hospice & Home, 1658 S. state Route 2, Oregon.

For information, visit serenityhospiceandhome.org.