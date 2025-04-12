K-9 Kane joins Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office roster

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Wilging is pictured with Kane, a full-service K-9 recently added to the department. Wilging is Kane's handler. (Photo provided by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

MORRISON – The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office has introduced its newest team member, Kane – a full-service K-9 who will be working alongside his handler, Deputy Jacob Wilging.

Kane joins the department to assist in a variety of law enforcement functions, continuing the office’s mission to protect and serve Whiteside County residents.

Kane is a highly trained and versatile K-9, capable of performing duties such as narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension, and search and rescue. He represents a significant investment in public safety and community engagement, according to a news release.

Wilging and Kane have just completed an extensive K-9 training program and are ready to hit the ground running.

“Kane is ready and eager to get to work,” Wilging said. “He’s already shown incredible drive and enthusiasm. We’re both excited to serve the community together.”

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker is enthusiastic about the growing K-9 program.

“We are incredibly excited to now have two K-9s working here at the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office,” Booker said. “These dogs are not only valuable tools for law enforcement – they’re part of the team. They bring energy, dedication and heart to everything they do, and the addition of Kane only strengthens our ability to serve and protect the people of Whiteside County.”

The addition of Kane enhances the sheriff’s office’s ability to respond to a wide range of situations, from active investigations to community outreach events, Booker said. Kane also will participate in public demonstrations and educational programs, helping to foster trust and connection between law enforcement and the community.