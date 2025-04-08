2024 SVM Volleyball Player of the Year: Sterling’s Delali Amankwa

Sterling senior Delali Amankwa was like a second coach for the Golden Warriors on the volleyball court. As a four-year varsity starter, Amankwa played with a variety of hitters, players with varying levels of experience and saw numerous defensive looks.

Her reliability, consistency and impact led to a record-breaking career at setter.

“When we needed a leader on the floor,” Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said, “it’s nice to have that seasoned veteran out there to help.”

Amankwa provided that and more.

She finished with a program-record 2,437 assists. As a senior All-Western Big 6 Conference first-team selection, the University of Wisconsin-Platteville commit tallied 671 assists, 246 digs and 69 kills.

Amankwa is the Sauk Valley Media Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.

Amankwa answered some questions from Shaw Local sports reporter Drake Lansman.

Sterling’s Delali Amankwa was named SVM Volleyball Player of the Year for 2024. (Alex T. Paschal)

When did you first get into volleyball, and what or who helped you get into it?

Amankwa: I first started playing volleyball in fifth grade through a league at Westwood. I had always looked up to and was inspired by my two cousins, Mya and McKenna Pearson, who both played volleyball for Sterling, but my mom is really the one who encouraged me to give volleyball a try. I would later join national volleyball leagues out of Chicago, Iowa and Rockford and spent the next four years traveling out of state to tournaments most weekends. It was great to meet players from different states and play in open divisions.

What do you like about volleyball? Has it taught you anything?

Amankwa: I love the team dynamic of volleyball. No matter what, everyone has to contribute something to every single play. Volleyball has definitely taught me how to work through adversity in a team manner and how to communicate through the good and the bad.

Any specific strengths you feel you have? Anything specifically you have worked at improving this year?

Amankwa: I feel like a strength I carry is leadership. While being a setter, you definitely have to know how to control both the floor and your team since you touch the ball and make decisions for every single point. This has taught me how to analyze and learn my teammates’ strengths and weaknesses, making me able to help them through both mental and physical challenges.

You were able to pass Bree Borum to set Sterling’s career assists record. What does that accomplishment mean to you? What went into setting that record?

Amankwa: It means a lot to me to break this record. I have had a lot of ups and downs with setting, so being able to break the record is very reassuring to me as an athlete and is truly awesome to accomplish. I’ve had many strong hitters and scrappy passers throughout the years who have helped to make it easier for me to reach this goal. And also coach Dykeman, who took a chance on me as a setter freshman year, and Sarah Egan, who helped me to grow as a setter tremendously. I definitely wouldn’t have been able to break the record without the support of my teammates and coaches and I’m forever grateful for that.

You are committed to UW-Platteville to continue your volleyball career. How exciting is it to be playing at the next level? What made UW-Platteville a fit for you?

Amankwa: I am very excited to play at the next level and see in what ways the game is going to speed up. I knew Platteville was a fit for me based off of the values of their volleyball program. Their work ethic, training and care for their athletes is what caught my interest, as it was what I was looking for in a school during the recruiting process. I also bonded with both of my coaches very well and could tell that they were very dedicated to their volleyball program and making sure it was in the best position possible. The campus is also extremely welcoming, and I feel like the students there support the sports greatly, which is a type of environment you won’t always find.

Has being a multisport athlete helped you as a volleyball player?

Amankwa: Yes. I think playing multiple sports helps to keep me in shape, as I always have conditioning, lifting or games for one of the sports. Sports constantly keep me busy, which helps me bounce back into volleyball quickly from any offseason breaks.

Any advice you would give to younger players?

Amankwa: The advice I’d give to younger players is the importance of communication and confidence. I think communication is crucial in volleyball, because the way you talk to your teammates on and off the court affects the game greatly. Feedback helps to keep everyone on the same page, builds trust and relationships and grows players more than anything. Secondly, confidence is also very important, as volleyball is a game of mistakes. Mistakes are inevitable in volleyball, and teaching yourself to look past mistakes and remember your value as an athlete is key to being the best player you can be.