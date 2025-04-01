Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery’s spring sale to support women’s sober living facility in Rock Falls

The former Rock Falls Rehabilitation Center at 430 Martin Road in Rock Falls was donated to Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery to become Cledy's House of Hope. (Brandon Clark)

DIXON — Sauk Valley Voices of Recovery is holding two events in April to help support Rock Falls’ new 42-bed sober living facility for women, Cledy’s House of Hope.

The SVVOR is holding a spring sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10, 11 and 12, at Cledy’s House, 430 Martin Road, where attendees can purchase:

medical supplies

lift chairs

Hoyer lift

wheelchairs

walkers

VHS players

televisions

kitchen chairs

kitchen and end tables

couches

The SVVOR will also host an Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday, April 26, at Cledy’s House. They will hold another Easter egg hunt at noon Sunday, April 27, in Rochelle’s Cooper Park at 10th Avenue and 20th Street. Both events will also feature prizes, raffles for adults, and food for purchase.

Proceeds from both events will go to support remodeling Cledy’s House. The facility is being created thanks to a donation from Highlight Healthcare, which gave two buildings at 430 Martin Road in Rock Falls to SVVOR, one for Cledy’s House of Hope. SVVOR plans to turn the other building, located on the same parcel, into a detox or treatment facility.

SVVOR is a nonprofit recovery organization dedicated to strengthening the recovery community through resources and advocacy for everyone impacted by alcoholism and substance use disorder.

Applications for Cledy’s House can be found on the SVVOR website, svvor.org. There is a $50 application fee and once submitted, applicants will undergo a background check and further review.