LIHEAP applications now open for seniors, customers with disabilities and households with kids under 5

NAPERVILLE – Applications are now open for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for income-qualified residential customers who are 60 and older, disabled, or have at least one child age 5 or younger.

Households already disconnected or that have a disconnection notice within seven days are eligible to apply for assistance, although a disconnection notice is not required.

LIHEAP is a federally funded bill payment assistance program designed to help low- and fixed-income families meet their energy needs during the winter heating season. The funds are provided in a lump sum to qualified residential customers by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and do not need to be repaid.

To qualify for LIHEAP, a household’s combined income for the 30 days before application must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level – for a family of four, that is a $62,400 annual income or $5,200 gross monthly income. For renters, heat must be included in the rent for eligibility consideration.

Open enrollment for all other income-eligible households will begin Friday, Nov. 1. For eligibility information and to apply, visit www.LIHEAPIllinois.com or call 877-411-9276.

In addition to LIHEAP, Nicor Gas offers additional resources to help income-qualified customers pay and manage their natural gas bills and save on energy costs:

Sharing Program – Provides one-time annual regular, senior and veteran grants of up to $700 without repayment requirements. These funds are available to residential customers and are administered by The Salvation Army, with funding provided by direct contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees.

– Provides one-time annual regular, senior and veteran grants of up to $700 without repayment requirements. These funds are available to residential customers and are administered by The Salvation Army, with funding provided by direct contributions from Nicor Gas customers and employees. Low-Income Discount Program – Residential customers receiving LIHEAP, Percentage of Income Payment Plan and Nicor Gas Sharing Program benefits will automatically be enrolled in this program, which provides total bill discounts between 10% and 75%. All other customers can apply for the 5% discount, as well as waivers of deposits and late payment fees, through self-certification online or by calling 888-642-6748.

– Residential customers receiving LIHEAP, Percentage of Income Payment Plan and Nicor Gas Sharing Program benefits will automatically be enrolled in this program, which provides total bill discounts between 10% and 75%. All other customers can apply for the 5% discount, as well as waivers of deposits and late payment fees, through self-certification online or by calling 888-642-6748. Energy Aide Program – Provides a grant of up to $250 toward past-due balances and does not need to be paid back. Residential customers must be at or below 350% of the federal poverty level.

– Provides a grant of up to $250 toward past-due balances and does not need to be paid back. Residential customers must be at or below 350% of the federal poverty level. Payment arrangements – Provides eligible customers with more time to pay past-due balances and brings their account current to avoid possible service disconnections, even if applying for a bill payment assistance program. Customers can check their eligibility for a payment arrangement by visiting nicorgas.com/myaccount.

– Provides eligible customers with more time to pay past-due balances and brings their account current to avoid possible service disconnections, even if applying for a bill payment assistance program. Customers can check their eligibility for a payment arrangement by visiting nicorgas.com/myaccount. Budget Plan – Helps customers with current accounts avoid unpredictable bills from month to month by evening out the seasonal highs and lows of their bills through a monthly budgeted amount. Owed monthly amounts may be adjusted every four months to ensure that payments are in line with actual usage and the price of gas. Customers can check their eligibility for the Budget Plan by visiting nicorgas.com/budgetplan.

– Helps customers with current accounts avoid unpredictable bills from month to month by evening out the seasonal highs and lows of their bills through a monthly budgeted amount. Owed monthly amounts may be adjusted every four months to ensure that payments are in line with actual usage and the price of gas. Customers can check their eligibility for the Budget Plan by visiting nicorgas.com/budgetplan. Energy Efficiency Program – Provides free home assessments, energy-saving products and incentives to help you save money and energy. Eligible income-qualified households may receive additional free services and equipment upgrades. Customers can call 877-866-4239 or visit nicorgas.com/saveathome.

To learn more about energy assistance programs, visit nicorgas.com/energyassistanceinfo.

In addition, the Community Connection Center helps customers navigate all of the above options as well as basic-need resources. Customers can contact the C3 team at nicorgas.com/CCC or receive customized recommendations online by answering a few anonymous questions via the Community Assistance Navigator.