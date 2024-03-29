Dixon man to change his plea in 2021 deaths of two 14-year-old passengers

DIXON – A 23-year-old Dixon man is scheduled to change his plea to reckless homicide a week after the third anniversary of the crash that killed two Dixon 14-year-olds.

The hearing for Draven Z. Webb is set for April 16 in Lee County court.

Webb was indicted Sept. 17, 2021, on two counts of reckless homicide in the April 10, 2021, deaths of Reagan Middle School eighth grader Brecken Kooy and Dixon High School freshman Cayley Krug.

Another 14-year-old girl, from Amboy, was injured.

Webb faces two to five years in prison on each count.

Two weeks later, on Oct. 1, two counts of aggravated reckless driving were added, one involving harming a child and the other involving causing great bodily harm. The first is punishable by two to five years and the other by one to three years.

Webb was southbound on Robbins Road, driving at a rate of speed “greater than reasonable and proper with regard to the existing road conditions,” when he hit a tree south of Amboy Road about 4:14 p.m., according to the indictment.

It was raining at the time of the crash. The two teens died at the scene.

Webb was free on a $10,000 recognizance bond when he failed to appear for a hearing April 14, 2022. He was arrested June 29, 2023, in Redding, California, on a $50,000 warrant out of Lee County after fleeing a traffic stop but was not brought back to Lee County until Feb. 28 because of the charges levied in Shasta County.

He has been in the Lee County jail since.

Six reports claiming that Webb violated the terms of his bond release were filed in Lee County between Nov. 2, 2021, and April 19, 2022, court records show.

In addition to failing to appear that April, Webb failed to complete his substance abuse evaluation, to attend support groups as ordered by the court, and four times tested positive for using marijuana, according to the court record.

According to a news release from the Redding Police Department, about 4:30 p.m. June 29, a police bike team tried to pull over Webb when he almost struck a pedestrian in downtown Redding.

After a short pursuit, Webb abandoned the car and fled on foot, hiding in a green belt area, where he was spotted trying to escape and surrendered.

He was booked into the Shasta County Jail, where he provided a false name, but fingerprint records identified him, authorities said.

Webb was charged there with reckless driving, resisting arrest, reckless evasion, driving without a license, displaying the wrong plates and being a fugitive from justice, but the county court’s record website was down Friday, and his conviction and sentencing information was unavailable.

In addition to his criminal case, on April 3, 2023, Webb was sued for damages in excess of $50,000 for Krug’s wrongful death. The case was dismissed with prejudice July 11.