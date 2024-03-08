Letter: Support Christie Cox for coroner

Christie Cox is someone you need to know about if you’re in Ogle County. She’s running for coroner, and she’s not just about business as usual. Christie wants to shake things up, bringing in new tech and learning opportunities to the office. It’s her vision for a better future that really grabs your attention.

Christie’s got a knack for making things happen. Remember the business she started in her garage in 2000? Now it’s thriving, all thanks to her smart planning and hard work. And when it comes to tough issues like dealing with drug-related deaths, Christie’s already on the front lines, ready with solutions.

What really makes Christie stand out, though, is how she treats people. She believes in bringing families into the process, treating them with the kind of respect and kindness that’s all too rare these days. She’s from here, grew up among us, and she gets what the community needs because she’s part of it.

Working with Christie, you see she’s all about teamwork, whether it’s with her fellow six deputy coroners or the local law enforcement. She’s got a deep background in mortuary science, but it’s her willingness to keep learning and growing that tells you she’s the real deal.

But here’s the thing that clinches it for me: Christie isn’t playing politics. She’s running on her record, focused on serving the community, not on making political points. Her approach is straightforward, honest and all about what’s best for Ogle County.

Voting for Christie Cox means you’re choosing someone who’s genuine, dedicated and ready to lead with integrity. She’s exactly what we need for a coroner who not only meets but goes beyond our expectations. Let’s make sure she gets there.

Angie Good

Mt. Morris