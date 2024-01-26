Morrison School District superintendent resigns; board approves greenhouse construction at MHS

MORRISON – The Morrison School Board this week accepted Superintendent Scott Vance’s resignation, effective July 1, 2024.

The board accepted the resignation on a 6-0 vote at its meeting Monday night. No board discussion took place before the acceptance of Vance’s resignation.

Vance, originally from Rock Falls, has been with the district since 1999 and served as a teacher, coach, athletic director and as Morrison High School principal for four years. He became superintendent in 2014. Vance is paid an annual base salary of $141,433, according to a 2023-24 itemized salary compensation report published on the district’s website.

The board also accepted the resignation of Sara Perry, a 1:1 aide at Northside Elementary School, and Jennifer Stevenson, librarian. Members approved Jon Eastlick as a volunteer wrestling coach at Morrison Junior High School and Dan Sitzmore as Morrison’s seventh grade girls basketball coach.

Vance told the board that three projects are recommended in the Finance and Facilities report for the new architect: bathrooms at Northside Elementary School, doors at the high school and a greenhouse at Morrison High School. The enrollment report indicates seven students had left the district since the December enrollment report, and the district is down 10 students compared with the same time last school year.

Construction of the greenhouse on Morrison High School’s campus was approved after lengthy board discussion. Vance said some board members had concerns, not about the construction, but about the agreement between the district and FFA alumni providing funding for the greenhouse. Board members were specifically concerned with who will retain ownership and which party assumes certain responsibilities once it is built. The board voted to proceed with construction of the greenhouse.