Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce awarded 5-Star Accreditation status

STERLING – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures and positive impact on the community.

“Having been awarded a five-star accreditation rating by the USCC validates to our members and the community that our Chamber follows best practices, continues to be pro-growth and forward-thinking, and works to serve and engage our members at a high level,” Kris Noble, SVACC executive director, said in a news release. “It is through the hard work of our dedicated board, ambassadors, committee members and countless volunteers that we are able to continue to fulfill our mission of enhancing the economic climate and quality of life in the Sauk Valley.”

The purpose of the U.S. Chamber’s accreditation program is to facilitate continuing excellence in the Chamber industry and to foster a pro-business environment across America. In order to receive accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in its operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.

Local chambers are rated Accredited with three, four or five stars. State chambers are recognized as either Accredited State Chamber or Accredited State Chamber with Distinction. The final determination is made by the accrediting board, a committee of U.S. Chamber board members.

“Chambers of commerce that achieve an accreditation designation are truly leaders in their industry,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber vice president, federation relations and institute for organization management. “When chambers of commerce earn the distinction of becoming accredited, it is a mark of excellence for the organization, its staff and its leadership. This rigorous review includes all aspects of a chamber’s policies, operations and programming, and accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications and value in programming. They are commended for their continued advocacy of free enterprise, and for their commitment to serving members and their local businesses.”