New Sterling owners delight racers, crowds with upgrades at Cordova World Series of Drag Racing

Cordova Dragway’s new owner Dan Crownhart with his family at the starting line before the evening races kicked off on Saturday. This year’s World Series of Drag Racing at the Cordova track was the first under the Crownhart ownership, with thousands in attendance for the racing extravaganza. With Dan is his wife, Shelly, left, and their daughters Taylor Crownhart, Taryn McKenna, and Teagan McKenna. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Media)