Freeport’s Swing ‘n Splash offers spas, pools to Northwest Illinois

Greg and Christy own Swing 'n Splash in Freeport, where they sell above-ground and in-ground pools, hot tubs, all-weather swim spas and saunas from leading brands. (Cody Cutter)

[Editor’s note: Story originally appeared in the May 2026 edition of “Lake Lifestyle” magazine for the Lake Carroll community.]

FREEPORT – The best backyard memories rarely announce themselves in the moment. They unfold over the hum of a pump, the ripple of water under the summer sun, or the easy rhythm of conversation that stretches long past dusk.

An afternoon pool party with friends and family. Soaking in the silence on a summer night as you unwind in a hot tub — the splashes, the laughs, and those quiet evenings are moments families yearn to return to every year as Mother Nature sheds her winter coat and warmer weather returns.

For those who decide to pool their resources and buy a backyard oasis, the purchase begins with a plan, and the owners of a Freeport business are happy to help put that plan together. Maybe it’s the perfect party destination, maybe it’s just a spot for some R&R, or maybe it’s a place where the water’s warm embrace soothes sore joints — whatever the plan, Greg and Cindy Nausner will help put it together, and not just dive in without looking at what’s available first.

The Nausners own Swing ‘n Splash in Freeport, where they sell above-ground and in-ground pools, hot tubs, all-weather swim spas and saunas. The business also carries chemicals, filtration systems, liners, covers and maintenance equipment, giving customers everything needed to install, maintain and enjoy their pool or spa throughout any season.

Through the years, the couple has seen how the products they sell do more than just transform a backyard, they create a space where memories are made.

The path to business ownership didn’t come from a single decision, but from years of Greg’s familiarity with the work and a longstanding connection to pools that stretched back to his childhood.

Greg and Christy own Swing 'n Splash in Freeport, where they sell above-ground and in-ground pools, hot tubs, all-weather swim spas and saunas from leading brands. (Cody Cutter)

“It was a love for hot tubs and pools, really,” Greg said. “I owned a chemical company for most of my life, and we had an in-ground pool since I was a little kid. My dad and I got to work on it, and when I got to be an adult, living in Rockford, I had my own pool and did most of my own work on it. I’ve always said that I wanted to work on pools. I’ve always dealt with suppliers because of my connections, so I decided to put it all together.”

Pools and hot tubs remain at the center of what the business does, though the way people use them has shifted over time. Where in-ground pools once emphasized depth and diving boards, today’s designs lean more toward open, social layouts – spaces meant for gathering, conversation and shared time outdoors. Above-ground pools account for the vast majority of sales, while in-ground installations remain a larger investment, one that allows for more customization. Hot tubs, too, vary based on how customers plan to use them, whether for quiet relaxation or hosting a group.

Understanding how people intend to use their space guides conversations across the showroom, where features, size and layout are tailored to fit individual needs rather than a one-size-fits-all model.

“With hot tubs, do people want to have parties in their hot tub, so they can have six or eight people in their hot tub, or is it going to be two people most of the time?” Christy said. “Then you can narrow it down and figure out what you want.”

Though the business doesn’t offer pool fill-ups, it does do service and repair, which make up a significant part of the business, from replacing liners and covers to troubleshooting pumps, heaters and other essential components. The shop services most brands, not just those it sells, which often brings in customers who first arrive with a problem and later return for products and upgrades.

“A big thing here is our service,” Greg said. “We service most brands of pools and hot tubs, not just what we sell. The reason we do that is that a lot of those people end up being our customers. You might be buying chemicals here. If your Jacuzzi is done and you’re ready for a new one, I want you to come here. We feel like anyone who is our customer can be our long-term customer.”

Service and repair make up a significant part of the business at Swing 'n Splash in Freeport, from replacing liners and covers to troubleshooting pumps, heaters and other essential components. "A big thing here is our service," co-owner Greg Nausner said. "We service most brands of pools and hot tubs, not just what we sell. The reason we do that is that a lot of those people end up being our customers. You might be buying chemicals here. If your Jacuzzi is done and you're ready for a new one, I want you to come here. We feel like anyone who is our customer can be our long term customer." (Cody Cutter)

Those long-term relationships often begin with routine water testing. Customers bring in samples, sometimes unsure what they’ll find, and leave with a clearer understanding of what their pool or spa needs. According to Greg, testing should be done once a week to get a clear picture of what their quality is — and while it may seem just like a simple step, it can prevent costly consequences.

“If you maintain it right and keep up with the regimen, then it becomes simple,” Greg said. “When you don’t do that, then it becomes a real hassle, and when things get out of control, there’s a lot of costs. When you don’t follow standard maintenance, that’s when you can get in trouble.”

The business utilizes BioGuard’s water testing analysis, a product Greg considers top-notch.

“We see a lot of people who think they know what they’re doing, but they don’t,” Greg said. “If they just come in and test their water and go by what we tell them, it would be a lot better for them. It’s not just us telling them, it’s the technology. BioGuard is constantly refining their water care, so when we provide a report, it has everything. If this is followed, you won’t have a problem.”

Education is another part of purchases at Swing ’n Splash. When the Nausners seal a deal with a customer, they don’t just thank them and send them on their way, they send them out the door with what they need to know about the product they’ve paid for. They also offer an annual Pool School in the summer for customers who want to learn more about proper procedures.

Alongside traditional pools and hot tubs, swim spas are carving out a growing niche in the market. They function as all-season pools, which combine exercise and relaxation in a single unit. Heated like a hot tub but designed with a current for swimming in place, they offer year-round use and a range of configurations depending on customer priorities. They are available above ground or in-ground, but Greg has seen customers enjoy the portable aspect of the ones above ground.

Swing 'n Splash is located at 3523 S. state Route 26 in Freeport (Cody Cutter)

“They’re a wonderful thing,” Greg said. “We call them all-season pools. You can swim in them against a current. You can swim in them year-round. It’s like a hot tub, it’s a box that’s heated but you can get an exercise benefit. Most of them have a hot tub built on the back end of it. It’s becoming a very, very popular thing.”

As with any pool or spa, choosing the right model often involves a deep dive with the customer into the options available and how the spa will be used.

“If you’re really interested in an all-season pool, we need to have a conversation and take you through several steps to determine what’s the most important thing to you,” Greg said. “Is the swimming more important to you? Is the exercise more important to you? Is the hot tub more important to you? Based on those things, we can hone in on which model is more perfect for you, because there are different ones for everybody.”

Newer offerings continue to expand beyond the traditional backyard setup. Saunas have grown in popularity, with both steam models and infrared options drawing interest from homeowners looking for wellness features at home.

Cold plunge immersion pools, kept at low temperatures for short-duration use, have also started to gain traction, often paired with hot tubs or saunas as part of a broader recovery routine.

“You’re helping people with enjoying their summer,” Christy said. “They’re enjoying their backyard. There are health benefits. Sometimes with a hot tub, there are people who have arthritis, or with whatever conditions they have, you’re helping them with that. Pools are all about enjoyment, family, and getting together outside.”

Swing ‘n Splash opened in 2012 in a neighboring building, later moved across the highway, and most recently relocated to its current space in February.

The “swing” in its name comes from having once sold wooden swing sets, but the Nausners have since shifted their focus entirely to pools and spas. They also sell outdoor basketball hoops.

The newer location reflects that change, offering a more inviting space for customers to browse, ask questions and plan their projects.

“[It’s] a nicer retail location,” Greg said. “We’re real excited about it. Over there, it was a big warehouse; this is a retail spot. It’s got a nicer feel. People who have walked in have commented on that already.”

After years of growth, shifting trends and an expanded product line, the focus has remained consistent — not just on what they sell, but on the relationships built along the way and the role they play in customers’ everyday lives.

“We’ve had people who come in the store and do water testing, and we hear some of the stories about how we’ve taken care of them,” Greg said. “It makes you feel really good. I like when people come in and we can help them.”

Swing ‘n Splash is located at 3523 state Route 23 in Freeport. Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, or by appointment; hours and opening days will change in late fall. Find it on Facebook, go to swingnsplash.com, email greg@swingnsplash.com or call 815-232-2601 for more information.