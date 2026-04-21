Sterling Woodworks expansion takes off in Lake Carroll

LAKE CARROLL – If a homeowner can imagine a kitchen pulled from the pages of a magazine or inspired by a Pinterest photo, chances are it can be built — and a business that’s set up shop in Lake Carroll can build it.

Sterling Woodworks has expanded its custom cabinetry and interior design reach into Carroll County with the opening of a second location at Lake Carroll, bringing its services closer to a growing base of clients in the area.

Based in Sterling, the business opened its Lake Carroll location in the summer of 2025 after six months of planning and preparation. The expansion came as the company noticed an increasing number of projects originating from the private lake community.

Sterling Woodworks is owned by Scott Hibbard and Corey Gabler, and employs a staff of 10 — in sales, design and construction — at the two locations. Sterling Woodworks provides cabinetry, closet systems, flooring, custom showers, vanities, countertops and outdoor kitchens, utilizing an approach Hibbard describes as aiming to make the business a one-stop shop, from idea to finished product.

“We were starting to get more clients from the Lake Carroll area,” Hibbard said. “We became good at communicating remotely, and can do it for anyone, but some people didn’t want to drive from their home to Lake Carroll and then to Sterling to check something out, so we wanted to be close to that area and serve them.”

Before opening the Lake Carroll location, Hibbard had been looking to expand in northwest Illinois, and found a place to do it when Mike Eberle, owner of Land-Mark Construction, contacted him about a suite in his building on state Route 73 recently vacated by Lake Carroll Realty. Since opening, Hibbard said the response from their new customer base has been encouraging. There’s been “a lot of success,” he said, adding that the interactive work of the company’s staff has helped shape the business beyond his original expectations.

Sterling Woodworks co-owner Scott Hibbard spent more than 30 years in home construction before concentrating on cabinets and interior home improvements when he established Sterling Woodworks in 2022. (Cody Cutter)

“A lot of people have their second home at Lake Carroll, and there’s been a lot of new builds, and people from the city that want to buy a house and freshen it up to make it theirs,” said flooring assistant Heather Adamec, who recently began working at the Lake Carroll location. “We can handle the idea of what they want, or give them ideas and let them handle it. Some people don’t have time to think about picking stuff out, so we’re able to work with them [online] and give them ideas, and when they’re ready to move in, they’ll be ready.”

The Lake Carroll location has also helped introduce the company to residents who may not have previously been familiar with the Sterling-based business. Sterling Woodworks participated in last year’s Fawn Ridge Real Estate Home Show, and plans to return again this year for the show, which is scheduled for May 30 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the grass lot next to the Lake Carroll Clubhouse.

Marketing and creative director Megan Wheeler said events like the home show have helped the company connect with residents and showcase the range of design services it offers.

“Lake Carroll has been super accepting to us,” Wheeler said. “When we went to the Home Show last spring, everyone was excited to have this type of service, and they appreciated having an interior design business. I think our design service is something that the community will really appreciate about us, being able to help with their decision and offering a little bit of everything.”

Even with a bigger footprint, the core of its business remains centered on custom design and personalized craftsmanship. It specializes in designing, building and installing custom cabinetry and interior woodwork tailored to individual homes. The company follows a full-service approach, guiding projects from early design concepts through final installation. By combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, the business also helps homeowners visualize their spaces before construction begins, using detailed 3D renderings and virtual reality tools that allow clients to refine layouts, materials and finishes.

Projects are custom-built in Sterling using both time-tested woodworking techniques and modern equipment. Rather than relying on standard, pre-manufactured sizes, the company focuses on creating cabinetry and interior elements designed specifically for each customer’s vision and space, keeping the entire build process under one roof while emphasizing collaboration and craftsmanship throughout each project.

Sterling Woodworks' team of professionals helps clients take their interior design dreams and make them into reality at its Sterling and Lake Carroll locations. Pictured are (from left) flooring assistant Heather Adamec, marketing and creative director Megan Wheeler, designer and rendering specialist Beatrice Zambelloni, sales and design consultant Nicole Bartnick and executive assistant Samantha Bushman. (Cody Cutter)

That emphasis on customization is something Hibbard says often surprises people who first walk through the doors.

“You can bring in a picture from Pinterest or a magazine, and we can make it,” Hibbard said. “We have a CNC, we can do closet systems, we have almost 30,000 square feet of manufacturing and storage. So if you can think of it, we can build it. I wanted to give the customer everything they wanted. That’s the goal. We want to live in their world and understand their space.”

Designers at Sterling Woodworks often begin projects using customers’ inspirations as a starting point, and it’s been a big help for design and rendering specialist Beatrice Zambelloni, she said, especially when balancing one’s dream with the financing.

“If they send in a picture with an inspiration, it’s easy because you try to achieve what they already want,” Zambelloni said. “When you meet and you realize that the price is maybe higher than what they expect, there are ways to change it. There are things that we can do to achieve that.”

Customers are encouraged to take an active role in the design process, reviewing shop drawings and exploring digital renderings that allow them to adjust colors, materials and layouts before construction begins. Those visual tools help clients better understand how their finished space will look.

Sales and design consultant Nicole Bartnick said part of that process also involves helping customers navigate the financial side of their ideas.

“We’re really good at helping them with their budget and coming up with their options,” Bartnick said. “If their budget maybe isn’t matching what they want, we’ll have alternate options and are knowledgeable enough to know what’s going to bring their price down.”

Recent trends in kitchen storage are on display at Sterling Woodworks' Lake Carroll showroom, including a lazy Susan whose jointed door pulls out and shelving pulls outward for improved ergonomics. (Cody Cutter)

The collaborative process often begins with an appointment, which allows clients uninterrupted time to discuss ideas and explore options. Walk-ins are welcome, but Hibbard said the appointment model helps create a more focused design experience. The company also strives to serve as a resource for contractors, collaborating with builders and other professionals involved in residential construction and remodeling projects.

“The first thing you have to do is care about the client,” Hibbard said. “That’s going to show through how you treat them. We want them to experience something here. That’s why we’re by appointment. They can use our whole area just to talk about ideas and put them on renderings. At the end of the day, we want them to want that they want.”

Hibbard brings more than three decades of experience in home building to the business. After working as a home builder for more than 30 years, he shifted his focus toward interior design and cabinetry. In 2021, he purchased the former Stewart Beverage Pepsi distribution facility in Sterling and began transforming the property into the home of Sterling Woodworks; it opened the following year.

For Wheeler, the business stands out because of its ability to guide clients through every step of the process.

“Being a one-stop shop and being able to offer the clients the service from start to finish I think is what sets us apart,” Wheeler said. “Anything we’re selling to the clients is something we’re excited and passionate about as well.”

Part of that process includes helping customers discover new features and innovations that have become increasingly popular in modern kitchen and interior design. Hibbard noted that automated cabinet doors, illuminated shelving and even lighted tabletops – which can change colors through a smartphone – have become more common features in recent years. Even lazy Susans have become more efficient.

“I think what surprises most people is the kind of accessories that we can build into their kitchen,” Hibbard said. “The sky’s the limit with pull-outs. You don’t have to have a lazy Susan where you’re waist deep getting that jar of chili or whatever, it pulls out, spins and brings it right to you instead of reaching in.”

Despite changing trends and evolving technology, Hibbard said the underlying principle behind the business remains the same: understanding each client’s personal taste and vision for their home.

“Tastes are so subjective,” Hibbard said. “People want what they want. They’ll see something somewhere and it will spark something they have to have.”

Sterling Woodworks is located at 15102 state Route 73 in Shannon (just outside Lake Carroll), and 1307 West Fourth St. in Sterling. Both locations are open by appointment.

Find it on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube; go to sterlingwoodworks.com or call 815-426-9328 to schedule a visit or for more information.