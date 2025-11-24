Morrison artists’ creativity showcased at The Loft on Main

The Loft on Main art gallery's Coffee and Conversation on the third Thursday morning of the month at the Morrison art gallery brings artists and art enthusiasts alike together to get to know pieces a little more and to catch up with other people on what projects they have in store. (Cody Cutter)

MORRISON — Going to school in Como, art wasn’t one of Sharon Boyles’ favorites classes, and it wasn’t something she was all that interested in growing up either.

Then she moved to Morrison.

It was there that her children learned to appreciate art more than she had when she was in school, and it was there where she started stretching her creative muscles, making nature-themed, mosaic-like art pieces from cloth to show family and friends. She began connecting with the community on a different level, finding like-minded lovers of creativity and artistic expression.

Sharon Boyles came to enjoy art later in life, inspired by the community around her, and now exhibits and serves on the board of directors at The Loft on Main art gallery in Morrison. "I didn't like art in school, but when I started doing this, it just felt like you hadn't found your medium yet if you think that you're not creative," Boyles said. "I marvel at what people can do." (Cody Cutter)

Then she started getting “Lofty” ambitions.

That led Boyles to find not only a creative outlet, but a place on the board of directors at an art gallery right in her hometown.

Boyles and nearly 35 other local artists have works on display and for sale at The Loft on Main, a downtown gallery and studio showcasing almost 1,500 works in various mediums — oil, acrylic, pastel and watercolor painting, drawings, wood and glass art, ceramics, jewelry, photography and fabric — all on display throughout two floors of its downtown storefront. Not all the pieces are on display at all times, because of space considerations, but they all eventually find their way onto walls and displays, waiting for gallerygoers and art-buyers to give them a new home.

Works of art hang on the wall June 19, 2025, at The Loft on Main art gallery in Morrison. (Cody Cutter)

The gallery welcomes works from Whiteside and nearby counties, curating a collection of creativity from throughout the area that offers people a place in Morrison where art takes center stage and the audience plays a part, too, supporting and celebrating local talent.

Maybe they just stop by to ponder over a thought-provoking painting, maybe they’re looking for a statement piece to take home that says something about their personality, a little something to liven up their living room or maybe they want a truly one-of-a-kind gift – it’s all there, and unlike big-city galleries, the intimacy of The Loft’s surroundings creates a closer connection between the artist and their community.

“Sometimes people come in and see the work of people that they know, and they’re like, ‘I didn’t know they did this,’” Boyles said. “I think it’s really inspirational to see all of the different styles. None of the people here duplicate anybody. They’ll see something simple, like a bowl of oranges, and will be like, ‘It is so beautiful!’ It’s enlightening that way, and it gives them something to talk to them about when they see them next time.”

More than just a gallery though, The Loft is also involved in curating the next generation of artists and supporting the arts, hosting occasional art classes and promoting and supporting other art events in town, such as Odell Public Library’s Tiny Art Show (this past March) and the annual Paint the Town on Main Street (Sept. 25). Its Coffee and Conversation program, on every third Thursday morning, attracts artists and art lovers alike to get to know pieces a little more and catch up with creators to learn what projects they have in store.

While a small town in the heart of farm country, where there are a lot more hay lofts than art lofts, may not seem to some people a likely home for a thriving art scene, The Loft’s roots actually stretch back to the city’s early years, when the seeds for the city’s creative community were planted.

More than 100 years ago, seats of county government, such as Morrison, often attracted professionals, including doctors, lawyers, educators, and businesspeople. Their presence didn’t just bring wealth and status to town, but also an appreciation for the arts that has been, and continues to be, handed down through the generations.

Boyles cites her children’s art teacher, Ned Nesti Jr., as an inspiration for growing the community’s art culture in recent years, which led to the gallery’s opening in 2017 with support from the Morrison Area Development Corporation.

“The art program in Morrison was way above and beyond,” Boyles said. “It was incredible. He got the kids’ works published in scholastic arts magazines. He opened that up, and it’s always had support. The arts really are supported in Morrison, and it’s here to stay.”

While inspiration can strike anytime and anywhere, it sometimes hits close to home, with some of the works at The Loft based on local sights, such as the Annan Mill, showcased in a pencil drawing on the second floor. Some pieces are inspired by fellow artists, such as one Boyles says she created after seeing a photo at the gallery: “There’s one piece that’s a photograph and I was inspired by it, and I have a piece called ‘Inspired.’”

It was a moment of serendipity that reinforced Boyles’ belief that art can be for anyone, even students who prefer recess to Rembrandt.

“I didn’t like art in school,” she said, but when she started tapping into her talents and channeling her creativity into fabric art, it unlocked a desire to do more. You don’t need to be a trained artist with years of projects in your portfolio to start creating or be in a gallery; sometimes you can just make things up out of whole cloth, like Boyles.

For those who think they’re not creative, Boyles said, maybe “you just hadn’t found your medium yet.”

“I marvel at what people can do,” she said.

Want to showcase your work? Each piece is juried by the gallery’s board of directors, led by Morrison mayor Scott Vandermyde as its president. Each potential new piece is considered for craftsmanship, selection and application of materials, technique, concept, originality and presentation.

Vandermyde isn’t an artist himself, but has come to appreciate it over the years, he said. He recently helped one of the gallery’s featured woodworkers, his predecessor as Morrison mayor, Everett Pannier, sand pieces for one of his works. Vandermyde’s dual role as the gallery’s board president and city mayor puts him in a unique position to help get the word out not only about the gallery, but the city where it makes its home.

“We just need to continue to find ways to get the word out,” Vandermyde said. “We’re always talking about our publicity strategy. “We’re also using it as a bit of a social stop, too. We want to sell stuff and have the artists get commission and exposure, but we also want to do more social things, too. If people see something they like, maybe they’ll come back and buy it.”

Joan Vander Bleek has lived in Morrison for more than 30 years and exhibits her oil and acrylic paintings at the gallery. Much of her work is done on small canvases and features a variety of sights. She’s always eager to enhance her craft through workshops and classes, and like Boyles, she too has found inspiration from not only her fellow artists, but her hometown.

“This is a really unique area,” Vander Bleek said. “I’m shocked that we have this many artists in such a small community. There are all kinds of creative people, and there’s a lot of art for such a small community. If this wasn’t here, I probably wouldn’t have developed this far. I was just dabbling in painting, but having this here and having them say that you should put your stuff in here, it’s really helped a lot of people grow.”

The Loft on Main is a not-for-profit organization that relies on donations, benefactors and grants to offset costs — one of the biggest of which is rent, which is paid to the building owners, who also have a vacation rental on one end of the second floor.

Another way The Loft generates support for the arts is by making the pieces affordable. The more pieces that go out the door and into people’s homes, the more word spreads.

“It works for here because we’re in a smaller market where you can’t put big price tags on them,” Vander Bleek said. “If something of mine turns out pretty nice, I’ll put them in here.”

Like other nonprofits, The Loft wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers and supporters who give their time and effort to the cause of creativity. The gallery is always looking for volunteers – a challenge that’s been even more difficult since Covid – who can guide people through the gallery when it’s open, from Thursday to Saturday, as well as board members and instructors for art classes.

Even those who don’t want to volunteer can still help, with word of mouth. Art may speak volumes, but it only takes a few good words to let people know that there’s an art gallery full of talent in the heart of Morrison. Boyles said that even though The Loft’s been around for nearly 10 years, local people still stop by who say they didn’t know there was a gallery in their hometown.

Whether it’s someone just dropping by for a visit, or an artist who’s found their calling, Boyles just hopes people pay a call to The Loft.

“I can’t say enough good about this place,” Boyles said. “For me, it’s my way to give back to the community. My boys got such a great art education here, and this is something I can do to help promote it, and keep the people interested in creating.”

The Loft on Main, 112 East Main St. in Morrison, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find it on Facebook and Instagram, go to theloftonmain.org, email theloftonmaingallery@gmail.com or call 815-772-4005 for more information and special events.