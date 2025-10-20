Rock River Center observes 50 years in Ogle County

OREGON — With so many different things to navigate as we get older — staying fit, signing up for benefits, finding a reliable ride, technology that changes faster than we do, feelings of isolation — it’s easy to see why some people may feel like there’s a little tarnish on their “golden years.”

Thankfully, there’s help.

For five decades, seniors and their caregivers, as well as disadvantaged individuals throughout Ogle County have turned to an organization in Oregon that can help them deal with issues they may face, whether it’s getting them out of the house and making new friends, exploring financial benefits, untangling tech troubles, or simply helping them spot junk mail.

Rock River Center executive director Jamie Nobis oversees a staff in Oregon who can help seniors, the disadvantaged and caregivers with information and benefits they need to make their lives a little better. A wall with plenty of pamphlets and booklets is available on one of its walls, and Nobis can point out where is what for whatever they need. "It's a wonderful place to work, and you meet a lot of wonderful people," Nobis said. "I like helping people in the variety of things that we do, and every day is different. There's always a new program or a new client." (Cody Cutter)

Rock River Center’s mission is to provide resources, activities and services to help improve the quality of life for Ogle County’s older adults, the disadvantaged, caregivers, and the greater community — and this year it’s celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Through its senior assistance programs and a monthly calendar filled with games and activities and support groups, the center is a resource that improves quality of life in more ways than one — “mind, body and spirit,” according to its website — and many who’ve reached out through the years for help in one area have been surprised to find so many other resources that ended up making a difference in their lives. That’s something executive director Jamie Nobis and her staff enjoys seeing.

“There’s a lot of different interests and age spans here,” Nobis said. “It’s a great place for people to network and get out, and it’s a great one-stop shop for people who may have some challenges and don’t know where to get started and are looking at what may be available to them.”

Need help figuring out income taxes? The center hosts trained tax aides through AARP. How about assistance with Medicare and Medicaid enrollment? That’s done there, too. Enjoy playing pool? There are a pair of pool tables in its game room. Heard of Rummikub, but don’t know how to play the game? A group meets every Monday to learn about the tile-based game combining elements of rummy and mahjong — not just to have fun, but also to keep their mind sharp.

Rock River Center in Oregon has a Rummikub group that meets at 12:15 p.m. each Monday

The center also works closely with the Illinois Department on Aging to combat social isolation, a common issue with the older population. Part of achieving that goal involves offering handicap-accessible bus rides for those 60 years and older to take them anywhere in the county on weekdays, as well as Dixon, Freeport and Rockford on scheduled days.

“We have transportation services to get people where they need to go, not only for doctors appointments but to come to the center for activities, or even go to friend’s homes or to go out to eat,” Nobis said. “We can do anything they need as long as we can accommodate it.”

For those who can’t make it to the center, staff members are on the move, setting up appointments at locations throughout the county, where they help people with various issues, including navigating the maze of benefits available to them, such as Medicare and the LIHEAP energy assistance.

Among the center’s support groups that meet regularly include one for people with vision issues, one for diabetic support, and a cancer support group. There’s help for caregivers, too, including a group that offers resources and encouragement.

“Being a caregiver can be an incredibly taxing job, and it gives people time to get together, give tips, and do some self-care,” Nobis said. “To be a good caregiver, you should have a lot of patience, and to assure that you’re also looking out for providing yourself with some self care to keep yourself healthy as well.”

If you’re just looking for things to do, there’s no shortage at the center. Games and activities include Bingo, shuffleboard, Mexican train dominoes, the hand and foot card game, Michigan rummy, various dice games, line dancing, wood carving, quilting, yoga and chair yoga for those who want to stretch but need a chair for assistance. A computer lab is available also, with monthly classes to help users become more tech savvy. A calendar with a listing of games and activities is available on the center’s website.

Those who’ve taken part in the center’s activities but have since passed away are remembered on a memorial wall in one of the hallways, and those who shot pool regularly are remembered near one of the tables, with their pool cue displayed on a wall with their names on it.

Want to take a trip? An “outing of the month” takes seniors 60 and older to various destinations. Call 847-548-3333 for a trip schedule, reservations and pricing.

Whatever the activity, Nobis and her staff enjoy doing their part to help people lower their anxiety and raise their spirits. A sigh of relief or a smile on their face or hearing a heartfelt “thank you” makes their day.

The center also has a puzzle library and large-print books for checkout provided by the Oregon Public Library, a cafe, small gift shop, and artwork from Eagles Nest Art Group on display throughout the building. Its multipurpose room can be rented out for special events and parties; and it even serves as a way to get people moving. “A lot of individuals come in the winter time or on the really hot summer days and just walk around, and we allow that as well,” Nobis said.

Rock River Center began as Oregon Senior Citizens in April 1975 under the leadership of Anna Mae Lillie; it was a gathering place for seniors and also a store for items made by the Village of Progress developmental disabilities center. A few months later, it became Yellow Bird Senior Citizens Drop-In Center, and then in 1986, Ogle County Senior Services after receiving grants to expand its scope outside of Oregon. Its name changed again, in 2005, the Rock River Center. Originally located in downtown Oregon for many years it moved to its current home on the southwest edge of town in 2011 on property gifted to it by the Oregon Park District. Overseeing Nobis and her staff is an 11-person board of directors with representatives from throughout Ogle County.

Like similar senior assistance organizations, the coronavirus pandemic a few years ago proved to be a trying time for the center, not just in operations but also in finding ways for seniors to safely adapt to an unprecedented time in their lives. It had to stop offering activities for a while, but things returned to normal and Nobis was happy to see many seniors eagerly return.

“Covid was challenging for us, as it was for any organization,” Nobis said. “We had to learn and adapt to new ways of doing things, but we also found some ways that worked quite well that we were able to carry on. The seniors were most excited to get back to business as usual and come in for programs with the appropriate social distancing measures and things like that. Now we are as busy as we ever have been.”

Government assistance programs and tax laws and benefits will continue to change, new coping mechanisms will continue to be developed, and new avenues of fun will be discovered — but no matter the changes, Nobis and her staff are committed to being there for the people who walk through their doors, whether they stop by for help or to just say “hi.”

“One of the greatest challenges is when you look at our population, and focusing on individuals who are retired, that could be anyone from 50 to 100,” Nobis said. “That’s a large group of people with a variety of different interests, and we’re trying to accommodate multiple generations and have a variety of different things available.”

“It can be a one-stop shop where if someone is looking for one thing,” she said, “Yet we might end up hooking them up with several other things while they’re here.”

Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St. in Oregon, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find it on Facebook, go to rockrivercenter.org or call 815-732-3252 for upcoming activities, programs and services, or for more information.