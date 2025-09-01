Iowa’s island city is a harbor haven

Island City Harbor in Sabula, Iowa has docks for 140 boats, as well as transient docks for those who are visiting from a day out on the Mississippi River. (Cody Cutter)

SABULA, Iowa — When it comes to enjoying The Mighty Mississippi, there’s a place not far from Lake Carroll where you can find pretty much anything that floats your boat.

It’s a business where you can dock a boat, rent a boat, store a boat or fix a boat. You can get gas or gear or pick up a souvenir. You can even check in to a floating hotel — and it’s in a place unlike any other.

And that’s not just hyperbole.

Island City Harbor is located on the only island city in Iowa: Sabula. The community is surrounded by the Mississippi River to the east and three lakes in the other directions. (Cody Cutter)

It’s called Island City Harbor, and it’s located on the only island city in Iowa, Sabula, about a half-hour’s drive from Lake Carroll. The community is surrounded by the Mississippi River to the east and three lakes in the other directions.

Being a business in a one-of-a-kind community isn’t the only thing that sets Island City Harbor apart though. For the people who’ve stopped there, it’s the “the nicest shop and marina on the Mississippi,” and for the people who run it, it’s been a family dream come true.

Island City Harbor serves as a one-stop shop for boating supplies, gas, gifts, service and a source of tourist information for one’s adventure up and down the Mighty Mississippi. It also offers overnight stays on three boats and a floating cottage on the harbor. Kayak, canoe, and paddleboard and pedal boat rentals also are available on the nearby South Sabula Lake, and a pontoon boat can be rented for a group trip on the river.

The nautical niche its owners have carved out for themselves has been a labor of love since 1994 for the Lawson Family. Jerry and Patricia, and their son Jesse own the harbor, and the parents also own millwright and towboat businesses headquartered at the harbor.

Kelly Connor has been the harbor master and marketing manager for five years, and is the person most boaters and customers meet during their visit.

“Island City Harbor is a conglomeration of a family’s dreams,” Connor said. “They’ve always added to it, as their boys were here since they were little. They’re always looking for new opportunities, they value relationships they’ve built in their various industries, and are thankful for everyone who’s helped them get there. They’re very involved in the community, and that is wonderful.”

Out on the water and have an itch to go shopping? Island City Harbor's gift shop offers locally-made items and decor mostly in a nautical theme: decorative signs, purses, accessories, jewelry, decor, candles and apparel – including their own Island City Harbor t-shirts. (Cody Cutter)

Just how popular is the Sabula area as a Mississippi boating locale? The harbor itself has seven docks and 130 slips that are rented out, but if you’re looking to make it your boat’s home, it’s going to be a little while; there are around 30 potential renters already on a waiting list. Most of its boats are kept in storage on site during the winter. If you’re out and about on the water and just stopping for the day, though, there’s space available to dock.

The harbor’s gift shop offers something to remember your river visit by, and includes locally made items and decor, mostly in a nautical theme: decorative signs, purses, accessories, jewelry, decor, candles and apparel – including Island City Harbor T-shirts. Just want to sit back and read a book? A lending library lets book lovers borrow something to read, either while there or out on the water.

“I’ve noticed a lot of people come in and will say this is the nicest shop and marina on the Mississippi,” Connor said. “We just say, ‘Thank you!’ We’re really proud of it, and we all work together on it. There’s never the same day.”

Want to enjoy a day — and night — on the water, but feel like kicking back in instead of cruising? Island City’s “Boatel Row” offers a floating cottage and three houseboats that can be rented for overnight stays.

The Minnow houseboat has a single twin bed. futon and a full bathroom; its decor is reminiscent of 1960s style. Another houseboat, the Driftwood, also accommodates two. The Lilypad has two bedrooms and sleeps four, with a full kitchen and dining room. Complimentary kayak rentals at the nearby lake are included with the Minnow and Lilypad rentals.

For families or larger groups, The Nantucket floating cottage can sleep six on four beds, and offers a view of the river and sunrise from one of the bedrooms and a shaded, screened-in porch looking toward the harbor.

“This was a dream of Patt’s, and she designed all of this,” Connor said. “There’s four single beds upstairs and a full bath, it’s just like a house on the water. The views here are incredible. It’s so cozy. You can watch the boats go in and out, the birds, and the fish that come out of the water. It’s very picturesque.”

Boatel Row is within walking distance of South Lake Beach and fishing, and a short driving distance to trails and parks — but it’s best not to wait until the last minute to book a stay. Cottage rental is a two-night minimum and books fast, Connor said.

Island City Harbor also serves as the welcome center for Jackson County, stocked with pamphlets and publications featuring tourist information about places both in Jackson County and the surrounding area. Maquoketa is the county’s seat and hub for tourist activity away from the Mississippi River, which includes attractions such as Maquoketa Caves State Park, the Hurstville Lime Kilns, the Codfish Hollow Barnstormers events center and plenty of art-themed attractions. (Read more about Maquoketa in the April 2023 Lake Lifestyle, at issuu.com/shawmedia/docs/svm_ll_040523/4).

Connor’s family – seven generations of them – grew up within Jackson County, and she can answer any questions visitors have about the area as well as the river, and she’s heard plenty of them, from Illinois residents visiting for the first time to fellow Iowans.

A stop in Sabula gives visitors a beautiful view of northeastern Iowa, Connor said.

“We’re in the Driftless Area, and we’re very blessed with a lot of bluffs and hills along this path along the Mississippi River, and it draws people in,” Connor said. “We always have big ideas. We have a lot of things that we want to do in the future, and so this just keeps expanding. It’s wonderful.”

Island City Harbor, 305 South Ave. in Sabula, Iowa, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. It is closed on weekends from November to April. On the river, it is at mile marker UMR 535. Find it on Facebook or Instagram (@islandcityharbor), go to islandcityharbor.com or call 563-687-2825 for more information.