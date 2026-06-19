Single-family home sells for $3 million in Hinsdale

The new single-family residence located at 6 South Elm Street in Hinsdale was sold on June 3, for $3 million, or $691 per square foot.

The home, built in 2025, has an interior space of 4,340 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently been sold:

· A 3,982-square-foot single-family house at 31 South Oak Street, sold in October 2025, for $2.6 million, a price per square foot of $653. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 125 North Park Avenue, in October 2025, a 7,072-square-foot single-family home was sold for $2.84 million, a price per square foot of $401. The home has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 3,435-square-foot single-family house at 118 North Park Avenue sold for $2.42 million, a price per square foot of $703.