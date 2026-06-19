Four-bedroom home sells in Sycamore for $465,000

A single-family residence located at 1774 Briggs Street in Sycamore has a new owner since June 5.

The 3,685-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $465,000, or $126 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In May, a single-family home at 513 Amherst Drive sold for $350,000.

· At 311 Alden Drive, in May, a 1,848-square-foot single-family house was sold for $483,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 1919 Truman Street, sold in May, for $500,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.