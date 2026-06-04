Single-family home sells for $430,000 in Sycamore

A 2,164-square-foot single-family home, built in 1993, has changed hands.

The home at 1208 Foxpointe Drive in Sycamore was sold on May 13 for $430,000, or $199 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 13,504 square feet.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently changed hands:

· In March, a single-family house at 1040 Bristol Drive sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $268. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· At 1119 Yorkshire Drive, in May, a 1,018-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $393. The home has one bedroom and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 932 Foxpointe Drive, sold in April, for $490,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.