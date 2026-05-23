Single-family home sells in Joliet for $325,000

A 1,336-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1962, has changed hands.

The home at 2410 Nuclear Drive in Joliet was sold on May 7 for $325,000, or $243 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage. The property sits on a 10,992-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· A single-family home at 2408 Meridian Drive, sold in April, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· At 2402 Meridian Drive, in October 2025, a 1,940-square-foot single-family house was sold for $369,900, a price per square foot of $191.

· In December 2025, a single-family house at 2419 Vesta Drive sold for $295,000.