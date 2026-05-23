Four-bedroom home in Oswego goes for $1 million

A 3,211-square-foot single-family home, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 114 Riverview Court in Oswego was sold on May 13 for $1 million, or $311 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached four-car garage. The property’s lot measures 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2800 Arbor Lane, in December 2025, a 2,777-square-foot single-family house was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,960-square-foot single-family residence at 418 Monroe Street, Unit 420 sold for $562,000, a price per square foot of $287. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,966-square-foot single-family residence at 548 Arbor Lane, sold in March, for $535,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.