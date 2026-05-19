Single-family home sells for $560,000 in Plainfield

The single-family residence located at 12913 Waterford Court in Plainfield was sold on May 4, for $560,000, or $208 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,692 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 13,709 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 12717 Wexford Drive, in January, a 2,851-square-foot single-family house was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $217.

· A single-family home at 12805 Tipperary Lane, sold in March, for $550,000, a price per square foot of $172.

· In October 2025, a 2,916-square-foot single-family house at 24725 Hanover Court sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.