Single-family home sells for $405,000 in Minooka

A 3,687-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1973, has changed hands.

The house at 25734 West Hickory Court in Minooka was sold on May 4 for $405,000, or $110 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.5 acres.

These nearby homes in Minooka have also recently been purchased:

· In March 2025, a 1,897-square-foot single-family house at 23825 South Hickory Lane sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $190.

· A 2,394-square-foot single-family home at 23836 South Willow Lane, sold in January, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· At 23735 South Willow Lane, in September 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $250,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.