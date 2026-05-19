Single-family home in Glen Ellyn goes for $2.65 million

The single-family house located at 216 Regent Street in Glen Ellyn was sold on April 30, for $2.65 million, or $729 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,635 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 13,504-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 171 Sunset Avenue in Glen Ellyn, in March, a 3,734-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $428. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family home at 583 Phillips Avenue in Glen Ellyn sold for $1.52 million, a price per square foot of $390.