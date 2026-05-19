Sale closed in Orland Park: $950,000 for a five-bedroom home

The single-family house located at 15617 Heatherglen Court in Orland Park was sold on May 8, for $950,000, or $227 per square foot.

The house, built in 2008, has an interior space of 4,190 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 15,111 square feet.

These nearby homes in Orland Park have also recently been sold:

· In May, a single-family home at 10640 Bonnieglen Place sold for $790,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 10801 Jillian Road, in August 2025, a 2,791-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,000-square-foot single-family house at 10821 Jillian Road, sold in June 2025, for $737,500, a price per square foot of $246. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.