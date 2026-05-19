Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $333,000 for a residential home

A 1,176-square-foot residential property, built in 1956, has changed hands.

The home at 381 Keith Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on May 6 for $333,000, or $283 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,415 square feet.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· At 530 Devonshire Lane, Apt. 13, in April, a 1,121-square-foot residential property was sold for $179,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A residential property at 331 Everett Avenue, sold in April, for $356,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 627 Virginia Road, Apt. 111 sold for $187,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.