Sale closed in Cary: $401,000 for a residential home

A 2,266-square-foot residential property, built in 1966, has changed hands.

The home at 508 Crest Drive in Cary was sold on May 4 for $401,000, or $177 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 9,848-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Cary that have recently been sold close by include:

· In May, a residential property at 946 Pin Oak Circle sold for $426,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,054-square-foot residential property at 401 Elden Drive, sold in August 2025, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $280.

· At 349 Park Avenue, in May, a 1,800-square-foot residential property was sold for $218,500, a price per square foot of $121. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.