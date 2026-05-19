Sale closed in Brookfield: $479,250 for a single-family home

A 1,014-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1951, has changed hands.

The home at 9512 Jefferson Avenue in Brookfield was sold on May 8 for $479,250, or $473 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with a heating system and a cooling system. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 6,250 square feet.

Other homes in Brookfield that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 9530 Monroe Avenue, in March 2025, a 1,505-square-foot single-family house was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,033-square-foot single-family home at 9542 Monroe Avenue, sold in March, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $329. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In September 2025, a 1,432-square-foot single-family residence at 3504 Cleveland Avenue sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.