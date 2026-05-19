Five-bedroom home sells in Hinsdale for $1.76 million

A single-family residence located at 24 East 57th Street in Hinsdale has a new owner since April 30.

The 3,442-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $1.76 million, or $510 per square foot. This three-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,009-square-foot single-family home at 5603 East Garfield Street, sold in March, for $1.75 million, a price per square foot of $582. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 5523 East Garfield Street, in February, a 2,702-square-foot single-family house was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $352. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,883-square-foot single-family residence at 5830 East Washington Street sold for $1.63 million, a price per square foot of $418.