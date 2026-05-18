Single-family home in Barrington sells for $1.41 million

The single-family residence located at 8 Farmington Road in Barrington was sold on May 7, for $1.41 million, or $174 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 8,084 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Barrington have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 10 Willowmere Drive, in August 2025, a 5,942-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.63 million, a price per square foot of $275. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· A 5,293-square-foot single-family home at 12 Forest Lane, sold in July 2025, for $1.6 million, a price per square foot of $302. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In May, a single-family house at 4 Ashford Court sold for $1.18 million, a price per square foot of $319. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.