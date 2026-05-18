Sale closed in Ringwood: $800,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 3204 Justen Farm Lane in Ringwood was sold on May 4. The purchase price was $800,000.

The property occupies a lot of 0.8 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been purchased:

· At 3107 Justen Farm Lane in Ringwood, in October 2025, a single-family home was sold for $780,000.

· In July 2025, a 1,764-square-foot single-family house at 4308 Miller Oaks Drive in Ringwood sold for $532,000, a price per square foot of $302.

· A 2,062-square-foot single-family home at 4307 Miller Oaks Drive in Ringwood, sold in May 2025, for $441,000, a price per square foot of $214.