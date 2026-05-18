Sale closed in Plainfield: $520,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 24701 Kingston Street in Plainfield was sold on May 1, for $520,000, or $261 per square foot.

The home, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,995 square feet. This is a single-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,848 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plainfield have also recently been sold:

· In June 2025, a 2,508-square-foot single-family residence at 24709 Lincolnway Street sold for $455,000, a price per square foot of $181.

· A 2,785-square-foot single-family house at 24627 Kingston Street, sold in August 2025, for $752,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· At 24650 Lincolnway Street, in November 2025, a 3,536-square-foot single-family home was sold for $774,900, a price per square foot of $219. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.