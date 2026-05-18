Sale closed in Orland Park: $630,000 for a single-family home

A 2,449-square-foot single-family home, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 9347 Dunmurry Drive in Orland Park was sold on May 7 for $630,000, or $257 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 7,575 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 2,259-square-foot single-family house at 9310 Kilrea Drive, sold in April 2025, for $582,000, a price per square foot of $258. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 2,259-square-foot single-family residence at 13345 Lahinch Drive sold for $540,500, a price per square foot of $239. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 13261 Dunmurry Drive, in July 2025, a 2,371-square-foot single-family home was sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.