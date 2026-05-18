Plano: Single-family home sells for $293,000

A single-family residence located at 701 East Prairie Street in Plano changed ownership on May 8.

The 2,620-square-foot home, built in 1965, was sold for $293,000, or $112 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,583 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently changed hands:

· At 706 East Edgelawn Drive, in July 2025, a 1,500-square-foot single-family home was sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,040-square-foot single-family house at 616 East Park Street sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $240.

· A single-family residence at 514 East Park Street, sold in April, for $290,000, a price per square foot of $137. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.