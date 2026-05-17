Three-bedroom home sells in Geneva for $705,000

The single-family home located at 2302 Sudbury Lane in Geneva was sold on May 7, for $705,000, or $258 per square foot.

The house, built in 1973, has an interior space of 2,736 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 11,475 square feet.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· In October 2025, a 2,218-square-foot single-family residence at 2326 Brookway Drive sold for $554,000, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,218-square-foot single-family house at 20 South Cambridge Drive, sold in June 2025, for $600,000, a price per square foot of $271. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 409 Essex Court, in March, a 2,478-square-foot single-family house was sold for $512,500, a price per square foot of $207. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.