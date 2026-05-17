Single-family home sells for $1.23 million in Wheaton

A single-family house located at 104 West Jefferson Avenue in Wheaton has a new owner since April 23.

The 3,190-square-foot home, built in 2020, was sold for $1.23 million, or $384 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Wheaton have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family residence at 312 East Lincoln Avenue, sold in April, for $769,000, a price per square foot of $436. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 427 West Franklin Street, in April, a 2,642-square-foot single-family home was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 353 East Liberty Drive sold for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $381.