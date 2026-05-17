Single-family home in Joliet goes for $380,000

The single-family house located at 1507 Legacy Pointe Boulevard in Joliet was sold on April 29, for $380,000, or $173 per square foot.

The home, built in 2007, has an interior space of 2,196 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on an 8,010-square-foot lot.

Other properties in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 2,314-square-foot single-family home at 1530 Baltz Court, sold in April 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 2,314-square-foot single-family residence at 1510 Baltz Drive sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $175. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1500 Howland Drive, in January, a 1,850-square-foot property was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.