Single-family home in Hinsdale goes for $2.28 million

A 4,488-square-foot single-family home, built in 2026, has changed hands.

The new house at 821 South Clay Street in Hinsdale was sold on April 24 for $2.28 million, or $507 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Hinsdale that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In June 2025, a 5,400-square-foot single-family house at 325 South 9th Street sold for $2.5 million, a price per square foot of $463. The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 2,688-square-foot single-family residence at 410 South 8th Place, sold in July 2025, for $1.28 million, a price per square foot of $474. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 808 South Grant Street, in May 2025, a 2,684-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.45 million, a price per square foot of $540. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.