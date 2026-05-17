Single-family home in Elmhurst goes for $1.52 million

The single-family home located at 432 North Ridgeland Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 22, for $1.52 million, or $409 per square foot.

The house, built in 2021, has an interior space of 3,713 square feet. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 6,970-square-foot lot.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 461 North Grantley Avenue in Elmhurst, sold in April, for $820,000, a price per square foot of $509.

· In April, a single-family house at 557 North Myrtle Avenue in Elmhurst sold for $1.22 million, a price per square foot of $363.