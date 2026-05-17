Sale closed in Oswego: $485,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 502 Vernon Drive in Oswego was sold on May 6, for $485,000, or $211 per square foot.

The home, built in 2003, has an interior space of 2,304 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a 2,292-square-foot single-family residence at 401 Manchester Road sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 410 Manchester Road, sold in April, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 531 Springbrook Trail, in March 2025, a 1,223-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $245,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.