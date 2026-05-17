Residential home sells in Algonquin for $465,000

A 2,598-square-foot residential property, built in 1997, has changed hands.

The home at 1920 Jester Lane in Algonquin was sold on April 29 for $465,000, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property occupies a lot of 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Algonquin have recently changed hands nearby:

· A residential property at 325 Stonegate Road, sold in April, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 681 Majestic Drive, in March, a 2,242-square-foot residential property was sold for $434,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a residential property at 741 Regal Lane sold for $539,000, a price per square foot of $133. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.