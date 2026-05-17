How much were the 7 most expensive home sales in Grundy County, reported in the week of May 4?

A single-family home in Minooka that sold for $496,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of seven residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $342,614. The average price per square foot was $171.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $496,000, single-family home at 428 East Frontier Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 428 East Frontier Drive in Minooka. The price was $496,000. The house was built in 2015 and the living area totals 2,454 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The deal was finalized on April 24.

2. $445,000, residential home at 26411 West Stephanie Drive

The residential property at 26411 West Stephanie Drive in Channahon has new owners. The price was $445,000. The deal was closed on April 27.

3. $415,000, single-family home at 3775 Will Court

The single-family residence at 3775 Will Court in Morris has been sold. The total purchase price was $415,000. The transaction was completed on April 24.

4. $281,900, single-family home at 1305 Burns Court

A 2,022-square-foot single-family residence at 1305 Burns Court in Minooka has been sold. The total purchase price was $281,900, $139 per square foot. The house was built in 2005. The deal was closed on April 28.

5. $258,500, residential home at 1403 Fabiola Court S

The sale of the residential property at 1403 Fabiola Court S in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $258,500. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,462 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The deal was finalized on April 27.

6. $251,000, residential home at 1246 Wauponsee St 205 Earl Street

The residential property at 1246 Wauponsee St 205 Earl Street in Morris has new owners. The price was $251,000. The home was built in 1924 and has a living area of 1,782 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $141. The transaction was completed on April 24.

7. $250,897, single-family home at 1 North Forrest Drive

A 1,260-square-foot single-family residence at 1 North Forrest Drive in Mazon has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,897, $199 per square foot. The house was built in 1953. The transaction was completed on April 24.