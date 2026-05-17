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How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in DuPage / Cook County, reported in the week of May 4?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $4.45 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In the past week, a total of 1,599 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $485,178. The average price per square foot was $257.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 4 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4.45 million, single-family home at 3752 North Janssen Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 3752 North Janssen Avenue in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $4,450,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 6,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $718. The home features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 27.

2. $3.4 million, condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 6002

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 14 West Superior Street, Unit 6002 in Chicago. The price was $3.4 million. The house was built in 2022 and the living area totals 3,218 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,057. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 23.

3. $3.4 million, six-bedroom house at 1020 Bluff Road

A 6,299-square-foot single-family residence at 1020 Bluff Road in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,400,000, $540 per square foot. The home was built in 2014. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

4. $3.39 million, single-family home at 1560 Asbury Avenue

The single-family home at 1560 Asbury Avenue in Winnetka has new owners. The price was $3,387,000. The house was built in 2009 and has a living area of 5,818 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $582. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 28.

5. $3.38 million, single-family home at 2034 West Sunnyside Avenue

A 5,600-square-foot single-family home at 2034 West Sunnyside Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,375,000, $603 per square foot. The house was built in 2025. The home features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

6. $3.3 million, five-bedroom house at 1405 Burr Oak Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1405 Burr Oak Drive in Glenview. The price was $3.3 million. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 4,974 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $663. The house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 23.

7. $3.1 million, seven-bedroom home at 1427 Kenilworth Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 1427 Kenilworth Lane in Glenview has been finalized. The price was $3,100,000. The home was built in 2026 and has a living area of 6,016 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $515. The house features seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 22.

8. $3.1 million, single-family home at 1119 Forest Avenue

The single-family home at 1119 Forest Avenue in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $3,100,000. The home was built in 2019 and has a living area of 6,856 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $452. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 28.

9. $3 million, single-family home at 985 Pine Tree Lane

A 7,200-square-foot single-family residence at 985 Pine Tree Lane in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,000,000, $417 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on April 22.

10. $2.85 million, six-bedroom house at 2032 West Pensacola Avenue

A 5,900-square-foot single-family house at 2032 West Pensacola Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,850,000, $483 per square foot. The home was built in 2020. The home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 23.

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