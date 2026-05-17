Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $1.1 million

A 3,137-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The home at 244 South Linden Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on April 24 for $1.1 million, or $351 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently changed hands:

· In April, a single-family house at 175 South Poplar Avenue sold for $1 million, a price per square foot of $498.

· A single-family home at 124 South Fairlane Avenue, sold in April, for $765,000, a price per square foot of $462.

· At 488 South Poplar Avenue, in April, a 2,995-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $284.