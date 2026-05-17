Bolingbrook: Single-family home sells for $815,000

A single-family home located at 305 Chick Evans Street in Bolingbrook has a new owner since April 30.

The 3,404-square-foot house, built in 2004, was sold for $815,000, or $239 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 12,340 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook have recently been sold nearby:

· A 3,920-square-foot single-family residence at 5 Player Court, sold in March, for $740,000, a price per square foot of $189.

· At 223 Saffron Lane, in September 2025, a 2,187-square-foot single-family house was sold for $513,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· In October 2025, a 3,678-square-foot single-family residence at 1825 Pampas Circle sold for $965,000, a price per square foot of $262.