Ogle County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of April 27

A single-family home in Polo that sold for $85,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Ogle County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Ogle County over the last week was $443,290, or $79 per square foot. A total of 15 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,374 square feet.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $200,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 27, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $85,000, property at 427 East Dixon Street, Unit A

The property at 427 East Dixon Street, Unit A in Polo has been sold. The total purchase price was $85,000. The deal was closed on April 15.

2. $91,000, townhouse at 1321 8th Avenue

A 1,276-square-foot townhouse at 1321 8th Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $91,000, $71 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The deal was finalized on April 9.

3. $130,000, single-family home at 313 East Lincoln Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 313 East Lincoln Street in Mount Morris. The price was $130,000. The house was built in 1950 and the living area totals 1,012 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $128. The transaction was completed on April 14.

4. $140,000, single-family home at 400 Phyllis Avenue

The single-family house at 400 Phyllis Avenue in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $140,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $117. The deal was finalized on April 16.

5. $150,000, single-family home at 201 Main Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 201 Main Street in Kings has been finalized. The price was $150,000. The deal was closed on April 14.

6. $165,000, single-family home at 7424 North River Road

The sale of the single-family house at 7424 North River Road in Byron has been finalized. The price was $165,000. The home was built in 1949 and has a living area of 2,081 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $79. The transaction was completed on April 14.

7. $165,000, property at 907 Carlisle Drive, Apt. A

The property at 907 Carlisle Drive, Apt. A in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $165,000. The deal was closed on April 16.

8. $170,000, single-family home at 908 14th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 908 14th Street in Rochelle. The price was $170,000. The house was built in 1960. The deal was finalized on April 16.

9. $170,000, single-family home at 307 Errett Road

A 1,073-square-foot single-family residence at 307 Errett Road in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $170,000, $158 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. The transaction was completed on April 10.

10. $170,500, single-family home at 7913 Oak Street

The single-family residence at 7913 Oak Street in Dixon has new owners. The price was $170,500. The deal was closed on April 14.