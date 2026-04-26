What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in La Salle County, reported in the week of April 13?

A single-family home in La Salle that sold for $380,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

In total, 24 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $158,271. The average price per square foot was $130.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 13 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $380,000, single-family home at 210 Mary Senica Court

A 1,920-square-foot single-family residence at 210 Mary Senica Court in La Salle has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $198 per square foot. The home was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on March 30.

2. $332,500, single-family home at 1415 Dairy Lane

A 1,808-square-foot single-family residence at 1415 Dairy Lane in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $332,500, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The transaction was completed on April 2.

3. $275,000, single-family home at 1131 Briar Court

The single-family residence at 1131 Briar Court in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $275,000. The home was built in 1988 and has a living area of 1,546 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The deal was closed on April 1.

4. $250,000, single-family home at 3523 East 2250th Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3523 East 2250th Road in Ottawa. The price was $250,000. The house was built in 1938 and the living area totals 1,008 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $248. The deal was closed on March 30.

5. $244,000, single-family home at 906 Warren Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 906 Warren Street in Earlville has been finalized. The price was $244,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,348 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The deal was finalized on April 2.

6. $217,000, single-family home at 415 South Essex Street

The single-family residence at 415 South Essex Street in Leland has been sold. The total purchase price was $217,000. The transaction was completed on March 31.

7. $217,000, single-family home at 634 Broadway Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 634 Broadway Street in Marseilles has been finalized. The price was $217,000. The house was built in 1948 and has a living area of 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $139. The deal was closed on March 31.

8. $210,000, residential home at 821 Heather Lane, Unit 823

The residential property at 821 Heather Lane, Unit 823 in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $210,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 2,170 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $97. The deal was finalized on April 2.

9. $187,000, single-family home at 721 Adams Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 721 Adams Street in Ottawa. The price was $187,000. The house was built in 1940 and the living area totals 988 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The transaction was completed on March 30.

10. $160,000, single-family home at 689 East Bluff Street

A 1,036-square-foot single-family residence at 689 East Bluff Street in Marseilles has been sold. The total purchase price was $160,000, $154 per square foot. The home was built in 1880. The deal was finalized on April 2.