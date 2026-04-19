Single-family home sells for $160,000 in Peru

A 1,728-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1966, has changed hands.

The home at 2711 Rock Street in Peru was sold on April 2 for $160,000, or $93 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

These nearby homes in Peru have also recently changed hands:

· In February 2025, a 1,604-square-foot single-family residence at 1308 25th Street sold for $236,000, a price per square foot of $147.

· A 1,424-square-foot single-family residence at 3013 Independence Drive, sold in September 2025, for $232,000, a price per square foot of $163.

· At 1420 26th Street, in October 2025, a 1,060-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $196,000, a price per square foot of $185.